Council violates CRB bylaws with appointment

Hill said the council will meet soon to rescind the appointment.

Talbert would have filled the seat of Gwendolyn Allen, who resigned before the board started meeting.

The move comes across as another misstep in a process fraught with contention for more than two years.

The board, which started meeting earlier this summer, came about in the fallout of the 2017 Unite the Right rally. The city tasked an initial panel with creating an ordinance and bylaws for the permanent board and the two sides were continuously mired in controversy.

Talbert was also the only one of three applicants who hadn’t publicly sparred with the City Council, particularly Mayor Nikuyah Walker. Walker has been in the center of recent controversies with the board and is taking a step back to try to repair the relationship.