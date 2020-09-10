Council unenthusiastically approves permit for high-rise on Artful Lodger site

“There’s only so much one project can take on without another subsidy,” he said.

Levien said it would probably be about three and a half years before the project was completed.

Councilor Lloyd Snook commended Levien for taking on extra costs to add affordable housing and provide the community space.

“If he’s accomplished the architectural problem and he’s making really extraordinary efforts and financial costs on what I’ll term the social problem of the SUP, I would like to encourage that,” he said. “I’d like to see if he can make it work, and if he can make it work, it’ll be a lesson to us and other developers. … I just think this proposal is substantially better than the proposal that was brought up in December.”

Councilor Michael Payne said the project was a better development than what would be allowed by-right. He added that he has “no illusions” about its effect on affordable housing.

“Capitalism and the free market without subsidy and partnerships are not going to build deeply affordable units,” he said. “It seems to me that it’s just better than the by-right development even though it’s not going to get us anywhere close to where we need to be in terms of affordability. And I don’t think we can kid ourselves that this project is going to make a huge dent in the affordable housing crisis.”

