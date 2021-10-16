Council to vote on appropriating over $1 million in ARP funds

The Charlottesville City Council is set to vote today on whether to appropriate $1,192,836 in American Rescue Plan funds to address community and organizational needs related to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Council will consider seven requests for ARP funding that collectively total over $1 million. In order for a request to qualify for ARP funding, it must be related to COVID-19 recovery. This can include supporting public health response or addressing negative economic impacts caused by the pandemic.

The largest funding request is $500,000 to cover the costs of about six months of COVID-19 testing for city employees.

Another major item is a request of $400,000 so that vacant office space at the Market Street Parking Garage can be customized so that certain departments, including the Office of Human Rights, can better meet the needs of people they serve.