Council to discuss grants, surplus and stimulus money

The budget includes the first year of the city’s five-year CIP, which sits at about $124.1 million. It includes $25.8 million for the current fiscal year, which was significantly reduced because of the pandemic.

The council would still have to approve any later expenditure of the CIP contingency reserve. If the city needs the money for operating expenses, the council would be able to take that action at a later date.

Stimulus money

The council also will receive recommendations for spending remaining money from the federal coronavirus relief stimulus.

The recommendations were not available Friday.

Last month, city staff said about $1.35 million remained unallocated from the total $8.25 million it received in two rounds of stimulus funding. Any money unused by Dec. 31 must be returned to the federal government.