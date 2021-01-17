Council to discuss climate action plan, Human Rights Commission on Tuesday

City officials held virtual workshops in December to start directing strategies to reduce emissions.

Over the next six months, the group crafting the plan will create a committee, topic teams, discussion groups and task forces. The group also will hold public input sessions.

A staff report says the main focus of reducing emissions will center around improving energy efficiency and switching to lower or zero-carbon fuel and energy sources.

In other business, the council will review changes to the ordinance governing the Human Rights Commission.

The commission was established, along with the Office of Human Rights, in 2013. The commission is largely an advisory and community outreach panel, but also investigates discrimination complaints within city limits.

The commission, which has been scrutinized for its effectiveness since its inception, has been considering revisions to its ordinance since 2019.

According to a staff report, the amendments to the ordinance reflect recent changes in state laws, provides clarifications regarding investigations and brings the ordinance closer in line with the city’s Strategic Plan.