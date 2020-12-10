Council sets budget priorities, including organizational stability, affordable housing

The formula was a point of contention in budget discussions before the current year’s spending plan was derailed by the pandemic.

The council is considering whether it should earmark the additional property tax revenues for the school division’s reconfiguration project, stockpiling money to cut down on debt required in the future.

The city is also planning to avoid funding new programs or expanding existing services without being able to fully offset the cost through reductions in expenditures elsewhere.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The work session also briefly touched on the city’s funding for nonprofits.

The city has been revising the process it uses to contribute to nonprofits, formerly called the Agency Budget Review Team, since 2018. Last year, applications were scored through a funding matrix focusing on the services provided and the quality of applications.

So far, 53 applications for funding have been received. Human Services Director Kaki Dimock said some have been for more money than the current year and many nonprofits have changed their service model because of the pandemic.