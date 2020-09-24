Council sends honorary street names to committee

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charlottesville has sent a slew of honorary street name requests to the city's Historic Resources Committee for its review.

At its virtual meeting earlier this week, the council voted 4-1 to send outstanding requests and the honorary street naming policy to the committee.

Mayor Nikuyah Walker cast the dissenting vote, saying the council should have been able to act on some of the recommendations.

Honorary street names do not change the name of the street. Rather, brown signs with the honorary designation are placed near signs with the actual street name.

Councilor Lloyd Snook proposed using the committee to consider names and pointed out that the council has discussed the re-namings during its last two meetings after 11 p.m.

“We’ve already constituted this body to do this kind of thing,” he said. “We’ve got them there, let’s use them.”