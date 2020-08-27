Council rescinds CRB appointment, fills seat with Bellamy Brown

Charlottesville's City Council has appointed Bellamy Brown, a former council candidate, to a seat on the Police Civilian Review Board after mistakenly appointing a city employee to the panel.
The council unanimously rescinded the appointment of Latita Talbert and then voted 4-1 to appoint Brown following a closed session Thursday.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker, who previously has publicly feuded with Brown, cast the dissenting vote.
The council unanimously appointed Talbert on Tuesday night after a closed session. However, she is a driver for Charlottesville Area Transit.
The ordinance that establishes the CRB says: “No Police Civilian Review Board voting member shall be a current City of Charlottesville employee.” Board member Phillip Seay is a city employee, but is a nonvoting member.
After the closed session, Walker said she would be open to changing the prohibition on some city employees serving on the board.
“I don’t think anyone had in mind when that was put in that it would be a CAT employee that wasn’t allowed,” she said.
The council scheduled Thursday’s closed session after The Daily Progress published an article on the mistake online Wednesday.
Brown fills the seat of Gwendolyn Allen, who resigned before the CRB started meeting.
The move comes across as another misstep in the contentious, two-year process to get the panel off the ground.
The board, which started meeting earlier this summer, came about in the fallout of the 2017 Unite the Right rally. The city tasked an initial panel with creating an ordinance and bylaws for the permanent board and the two sides were continuously mired in controversy.
Talbert was also the only one of three applicants who hadn’t publicly sparred with the City Council, particularly Walker. Walker has been at the center of recent controversies with the board and is taking a step back to try to repair the relationship.
The other applicant for the seat was activist Rosia Parker, who was on the initial CRB. Parker was a vocal proponent of the board and critical of Police Chief RaShall Brackney during the initial CRB process.
Walker attacked Brown online during the 2019 campaign, calling him the “worst kind of toxic shit.”
