Council pauses parking garage plan

Chris Eure, executive director of the Paramount Theater, said the venue had received renewed interest in events as COVID-19 restrictions have eased and she feels downtown venues will need additional parking. She said the theater has sold more than 1,200 tickets for an upcoming comedy show.

“People are just really clamoring to get out of their houses and do something. If that is any indication that downtown will be coming back, they will be coming back,” Eure said.

“We know when we're open and we're thriving, so are the restaurants and the shops, and we work together as a team down here. Frankly, hearing the conversation that the parking garage isn't going to be built is almost like a kick in the stomach after working so hard to remain open during this crisis and do what we can for the downtown area,” she said.

Eure said she was concerned that if people visiting from out of town struggle to find parking when attending events downtown, they won’t come back and will patronize other venues outside of Charlottesville such as the Altria Theater in Richmond.

Other community members challenged the notion that there isn’t adequate parking downtown.