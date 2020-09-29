Council opens Strategic Plan meetings with broad talk of goals, strengths and weaknesses

Shelton wants the city to take more problems as teachable moments.

“I know we want to make everyone safe and secure, but sometimes there’s a limit to what we can do,” she said. “My hope is that over the years we can get the council more financially savvy.”

Among its strengths, officials agreed that the community is very engaged in government and staff is resilient. However, they admitted not everyone takes part in the process.

“We haven’t been able to really make that connection and get that public engagement we want,” she said.

Officials briefly covered technology, which Hill said was “antiquated.”

Shelton agreed and implied that some officials didn’t want to update their systems. She said some staff haven’t worked outside of the city and aren’t “acceptable to you bringing in outside stuff because they feel like you’re stepping on what they’ve been doing for so long.”

“Even though I said earlier we have great staff, we still have some staff that are complacent that they don’t want to change. So when you try to bring in new changes, they shoot them down,” she said. “It’s just trying to get a buy-in of those who are complacent and set and not trying to do more than they have to.”