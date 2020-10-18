Council eyes final steps in support of major public housing redevelopment

Construction would take place on undeveloped land along Sixth Street Southeast and includes 35 multi-family homes and a 71-unit apartment complex. Of those units, 46 will be used by current residents who will be moved from the next area of development.

The first phase of the four-part redevelopment is estimated to cost $30 million.

The council approved about $5.6 million for the project in its fiscal 2020 budget.

The loan would be for 40 years and would be forgivable if all units remain affordable in that timeframe. The units are required to have a 99-year affordability period to be enforced through the state. If the units do not remain affordable after 40 years, the city can file a court injunction to maintain their affordability.

The council also will consider a revenue-sharing agreement with the Piedmont Housing Alliance to generate the money necessary to start the project.

The agreement only applies to phase one of the project.

The agreement would require the city to contribute real estate tax revenues above the current tax bill to PHA as a grant. PHA will then use the grant to leverage other loans.