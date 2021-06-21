Council discusses potential for open alcohol container ordinance

Ness said customers would be required to purchase a standardized and authorized 16-ounce to-go drink cup from local restaurants in order to drink alcohol on the mall. People would not be able to use their own alcohol containers. Customers could bring these to-go cups with them into participating retailers.

While there are stipulations for comment periods, Chris Engel, director of economic development for the city, said he expects the state law to go into effect July 1, as planned.

“The way it's structured with city law requires the council to pass an ordinance to allow it to happen, so there's a bit of an internal process that we would need to work through with all the various stakeholders that would impact — for instance, the mall — and figure out what that process would be,” Engel said.

Councilors Heather Hill, Sena Magill and Lloyd Snook voiced support for the Office of Economic Development to start working on a draft ordinance to allow open containers on the mall. Mayor Nikuyah Walker and Councilor Michael Payne said they would like more information.