Council candidate Carl E. Brown wants to bring people’s voices to the forefront

“When [current City Council members] were elected, that was something high on a lot of people's agendas. In terms of movement, I haven't seen a lot of that,” he said.

“We need to bring those individuals who can help with the issue, solve the issue. We can’t just go off of what we think. We need to be inclusive,” he said.

Brown said it's important to him to have all types of people advising the City Council when discussing these issues.

“When I say 'inclusion,' I’m not talking about color, not about race,” Brown said. “We need to utilize our resources in this community and talk to the individuals who are doing things and working on these issues and have those conversations where everybody's at the table.”

“I represent Charlottesville,” Brown said. “I think right now there's a disconnect in terms of who's representing us and how we're represented … The people of Charlottesville will the ones who change Charlottesville, not the changes and policy we see in the boardroom.”