Council approves two honorary street names after heated discussion

Walker took exception with the implication that Black law schools were not as prestigious as white law schools, pointing out that Swanson also would have attended Howard if he hadn’t won his case.

“Some very excellent attorneys came from all-Black institutions. And it wasn’t just simply being able to integrate white institutions because clearly that hasn’t solved all the problems. … It was white people having the most power. … Next time you want to make comments like that you should do your research.”

Snook quickly interjected that, “I have done my research and I will tell you that the research is that —”

Cutting Snook off, Walker then said Marshall graduated from Howard and so Snook shouldn’t say one school was better than the other.

“So, Lloyd, I’m not going to have a discussion with you about what Black people think about all-Black institutions and why integration, they thought it was important at the time,” Walker said.

Snook pointed out that he was only discussing why the case was important.