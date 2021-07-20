Council appropriates ARP funds for eviction counsel, COVID relief programs

“While we're putting together a program to go out to our public partners and stakeholders and nonprofits that are providing community assistance, we have had some very immediate needs that we brought to you prior to putting that program together,” City Manager Chip Boyles said at Monday night's council meeting.

The appropriation includes $811,100 in funding for emergency relief and community assistance, as well as $176,500 in Department of Human Services COVID-related assistance.

“The emergency and immediate needs that we have identified are in the areas of housing assistance for rental housing, mitigation for helping to pay other household expenses to families that have lost jobs … In addition to that, we also have some immediate needs in the areas of economic development, trying to provide support to some of the smaller businesses that have been harmed during the pandemic,” Boyles said.

The city received about $9.8 million in ARP funding in May, and will receive a second tranche of funding in the same amount in 2022.