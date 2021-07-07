Council appropriates $1 million for removal of statues

Charlottesville is one step closer to removing its Confederate statues.

The City Council voted unanimously Wednesday during a special meeting to appropriate $1 million for removal, storage and/or covering of the statues of Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, as well as one of Meriwether Lewis, William Clark and Shoshone interpreter Sacagawea.

The $1 million will come from the city’s Capital Improvement Program Contingency Fund.

“This is just putting funding in place so that we can either remove, store or cover any or all of the three statues … Any type of permanent dispossession, transfer of ownership or otherwise, would have to come back to you as a council for approval and a vote,” said City Manager Chip Boyles.

The council has not yet decided if the statues will be demolished or relocated.

Estimates made in 2017 said it would cost approximately $330,000 to $350,000 to remove each statue. During a meeting June 24, Boyles said that is still a close estimate to what it may cost, but there is more of a precedent for statue removal now than in 2017 and the city is speaking with other localities that have removed statues to get more accurate estimates.