Council allocates unspent relief funds before they'd have to be returned to U.S.

Essentially, the public safety money already has been spent. Therefore, reimbursing the expenses will free up $921,523 in the budget to cover revenue shortfalls.

The money will help an increasingly bleak revenue picture as the pandemic continues to impact the economy.

In approving its budget for the current fiscal year, which started July 1, the city was able to use guaranteed money from its revenue-sharing agreement with Albemarle County to support its operating budget.

The revenue-sharing agreement was approved by referendum in 1982 in a deal to prevent the city from annexing valuable county land, requiring the county to share some of the tax revenue generated by that land with Charlottesville. Through a complex funding formula, the county is projected to provide $14.5 million to the city in fiscal 2021.

The initial budget proposal called for $6.8 million of the money to go toward the city’s operating budget, roughly in line with fiscal 2020, with the rest typically going toward capital projects. However, the final budget increased that amount to $13.3 million.