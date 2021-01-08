Community members call for Richardson’s return to City Hall

“We all supported our mayor — each and every one of us here,” she said. “We’re not here to tear anybody apart or take anybody down. If you’re a citizen, you’re allowed to ask questions, and that’s what we’re here to do.”

Guskind added that Richardson should be given the chance to come back and talk about the concerns that led him to resign.

On Friday and in the petition, they outline several of Richardson’s actions in office such as a reorganization of city departments, filling three director vacancies, keeping the city’s AAA bond rating and not raising the real estate tax rate.

“He actually did a lot of things that he said he was going to do, so we want to know why he’s gone,” Turner said.

They also highlighted other actions he took behind the scenes to get to know and help community members, including meeting weekly with activists and handing out food at public housing sites.

“He was the first person from City Hall to come to my house,” Beard said. “He sat down and asked me what I would like to see done differently in this city, and he was very respectful. I don’t know what happened there, but I know he was a wonderful man and he was very, very experienced.”