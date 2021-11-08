Community group calls for expansion of Court Square

A community group is calling on the city of Charlottesville to expand the Court Square historic area downtown, a move that would reflect the original area of Court Square.

The Court Square Slave Block Citizen Advocacy Group, a group of community members led by Richard Allan and Rev. Marvin Morgan of Sojourners United Church of Christ, submitted a letter to City Council and the Historic Resources Committee last week, asking them to consider widening a curb and moving two parking spaces to expand the area and allow space for more historic interpretation of the area where people were bought and sold into enslavement.

“We ask City Council to reestablish the original area of Slave Block auction yard space where human beings were sold for over a century, as shown on the Court Square map of 1828,” the letter says. “Today much of those additional nearly 500 [square feet] is given over to two parking spaces. Vehicles will obstruct the public’s visual field, blocking view of any obelisk or other markers/signage [Historic Resources Committee] plans for the space.”

The letter says that the Court Square Slave Block Citizen Advocacy Group worked with city engineer Brennen Duncan, who inspected the area.