Commonwealth Transportation Board approves funding for multiple area road projects

Projects submitted by Charlottesville and funded are the third phase of the West Main Streetscape project; improvements at the intersection of Preston and Grady avenues; the second phase of streetscape improvements along Emmet Street; and multimodal transportation improvements on Ridge Street between Cherry Avenue and West Main.

Improvements at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Hydraulic Road and interchange improvements at Fontaine Avenue and the U.S. 29 Bypass were projects submitted by the MPO and funded.

The TJPDC-submitted projects funded are a shared-use path on U.S. 29 from Carrsbrook Drive to Riverside Center; a park-and-ride lot at Exit 107 off Interstate 64; and a trail hub and trails at Fifth Street.

Area projects that were not funded are a restricted crossing U-turn at the intersection of Frays Mill Road, Burnley Station Road and U.S. 29 and a project to extend Hillsdale Drive south and connect it to U.S 250 westbound. A project to build a shared-use path in the median of Route 20 was not supported by the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.

Roundabouts at Troy Road and U.S. 250 in Fluvanna County and Route 631 and High Street in Orange County also were funded in the district.