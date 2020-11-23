Committee to discuss capital projects

“It's simply because more people are out and they're walking around their neighborhood and trying to walk the network down to the trail to the [John] Warner Parkway, and being that there are no sidewalks completely down that corridor is problematic,” he said. “As we think about providing the places like the parks, we also have to think not just about car rides and all of that but also the sidewalks play into that importantly.”

In October, Supervisor Diantha McKeel said she was going to be “looking at the CIP through an equity lens” and last week, she emphasized that that was still important to her.

“When I look at the projects, and look at the reality, as we've been moving through the pandemic, we have people in our community that have been impacted differently,” she said. “I think we all recognize that there are a lot of people that are doing really just fine, and there are a lot of people that are not. Where I'm going with this is I'm trying to look at through an equity lens, the people that have been hurt the most, and how our projects moving forward are going to support those people, those individuals and those marginalized communities.”