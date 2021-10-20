Commissioners OK southern Albemarle convenience center

“We believe that the county staff and this commission should give greater attention to the negative impact this facility could have on these important conservation resources and require the applicant to develop a mitigation plan to address those impacts,” he said.

“It is our hope that the applicant would be required to provide a more robust screening and landscape management plan geared toward protection of the scenic and historic resources that make this part of Albemarle County such a special place that is worthy of national recognition and distinction.”

Stewart said he would be reaching out to Linville about PEC’s suggestions.

Commissioner Karen Firehock said people are more likely to utilize this facility, rather than dumping in the woods.

“I think that the damage to the look and feel of our historic district is much greater by all the dumping that we are experiencing in southern Albemarle versus what it will look like once there is a clean and safe facility to take our trash to,” she said.

People assume that there are lots of choices for trash pickup, she said.