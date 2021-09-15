Commission recommends Crozet plan

“I do believe there’s an opportunity for the county to examine how this process has gone and identify changes that can help facilitate future community engagement efforts, and possible tools to manage community expectations,” she said.

Some in Crozet have expressed interest in exploring what it would take for the area to become an incorporated town.

Last week, at a meeting of the Crozet Community Association, which is not affiliated with the county, Drew Williams, with Harrisonburg-based local government consulting firm The Berkley Group, spoke about generally what it would take to become a town in Virginia. Williams did not yet have specifics around how much tax revenues Crozet could generate as a town.

Broadly, there are two ways to incorporate a new town — by petitioning the Circuit Court or by an act of the General Assembly.

“As you’re moving forward, make sure that decisions are really based on facts and not emotion,” he said. “Sometimes emotions can get the best of us, but make sure that whatever path you’re walking down is based on good sound reason and facts and not just how you’re feeling today or tomorrow.”