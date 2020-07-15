Charlottesville officials are considering expediting the process of approving day care facilities to meet a potential need stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Planning Commission directed staff to draft a zoning amendment to allow family day homes and day care facilities by-right in all zoning designations and exempt them from off-street parking requirements during its meeting on Tuesday.
The action also directs staff to craft regulations for pickup and drop off locations while requesting that the staff waive the application fee and expedite the review process.
Commissioner Lyle Solla-Yates brought forth the proposal to address the potential need for child care as employers start returning people to the office. At the same time, however, schools are gearing up for partial or total online classes to start the semester.
Meanwhile, some day care facilities are reopening, but with reduced capacity to increase safety measures, leading to a shortage in availability.
“It’s a disaster,” Solla-Yates said. “We are not as strong as we were before. We are substantially weaker than we were before.”
Family day homes fall under residential uses and are regulated based on the number of children that they serve. A home serving one to five children is allowed by-right in residential and business districts. A home serving six to 12 children is allowed by-right in business districts, but requires a special-use permit in all but high-density residential zoning.
Day care facilities serve 13 or more children and are allowed by-right in business districts, but require a special-use permit in all but high-density residential zoning.
Family day homes require one off-street parking space per employee who doesn’t live in the home on top of parking regulations required for the zoning designation. For a day care, one space is required per 1.5 employees.
Deputy City Attorney Lisa Robertson said the issue is further complicated because once a facility is serving five children, it falls under state regulations.
Commissioner Lisa Green advocated for the additional measures that would expedite the approval process and waive the $100 fee because a zoning amendment can take several months to get approved, saying “I think we need a more immediate stopgap.”
