Commission backs 11-unit apartment complex

Shimp said the units will be “relatively small” and Dowell said the units are not providing housing for families.

“That sounds like student housing to me. Even if it’s a single parent with one kid, they’re not going to be comfortable in one of those units,” she said. “At this point, I would almost rather see a blank parking lot than to see another unaffordable unit go up in this city.”

Shimp said the complex was targeting working-class people, not students.

Stolzenberg said having five out of 11 units affordable is “much more than the typical share that we see from a project like this.” He said units are needed for families, but single households also need more units.

Several people spoke during public comment opposing the project, saying it doesn’t do enough to address affordability and would displace long-term residents. Many of the concerns for the project have come from reports that tenants in the existing structure had to move out when it was renovated and had nowhere to go.

Shimp pointed out the commission needed to focus on the new structure, not the old one.