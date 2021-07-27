City will extend strategic plan timeline, change budget process for FY 2023

Charlottesville City Manager Chip Boyles announced that the city will be extending its strategic plan timeline in order to update the plan and streamline the budget process for fiscal year 2023.

At a City Council work session Tuesday, Boyles said this will allow the council and the public to provide input about their priorities before each department prepares its own budget, which will be due to his office in November.

“We will be looking to get your direction and that comes from input, to include the community, prior to that point for key directions,” Boyles said.

Boyles will hold a strategic plan workshop between city staff, councilors and the community on Sept. 11 to discuss potential revisions to the fiscal years 2018-23 strategic plan. City staff will work on revisions and present a draft for review at a council meeting Sept. 20. The council is expected to vote on the revisions Oct. 4.

The public will have the opportunity to provide input through an online survey and during the workshop and at City Council meetings.

The city will develop the FY 2024-26 strategic plan starting in May 2022 and the council will vote on it in August 2022.