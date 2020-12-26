City to provide on-demand transit service for some workers, those seeking employment

Charlottesville will start providing some on-demand transit services in the new year for workers or those seeking employment opportunities.

The city will begin the service for eligible families in January through the Downtown Job Center.

Hollie Lee, the city’s chief of workforce development strategies, said the city received a $183,000 grant from the Virginia Transit Association for the program.

The program will serve people who are enrolled or eligible for the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program, a federal assistance program for families with dependent children. Individuals must be commuting to employment or employment opportunities outside of the city limits.

The program will target Albemarle, Fluvanna and Louisa counties, but Lee said it could serve people traveling to other localities.

The city will start by partnering with JAUNT for the service because Charlottesville Area Transit is already offering some free fares. If CAT stops its free fares, the program also could be used for its services.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}