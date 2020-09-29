City to pilot program closing portion of streets for social distancing

Charlottesville is moving forward with a pilot program to partially close streets to make social distancing easier for cyclists and pedestrians as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The pilot program will start Wednesday on the Belmont Bridge, which has a sidewalk on only one side of the road. Pedestrians will essentially share the bike lane to facilitate social distancing.

As traffic volumes have declined due to the pandemic, cities across the country have started partially or periodically closing streets to allow an increased number of cyclists and walkers to keep a safe distance.

Because Belmont Bridge/Ninth Street Southeast only has a sidewalk on one side of the road, people have to step into the roadway to pass each other.

The city will place traffic barrels on the street to keep vehicles from the shared-use area. Those safety measures will be in place for at least one week while the city collects public feedback.