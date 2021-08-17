City to enforce Ragged Mountain boat storage restrictions

The city of Charlottesville will begin enforcing the prohibition on storage of private boats at the Ragged Mountain Reservoir next month.

All boats currently being stored on site will need to be removed by Sept. 17. After that date, the city will remove boats from the reservoir and take them to Pen Park at 1300 Pen Park Road and store them for pickup until Oct. 31, at which time they will be considered abandoned and will be put up for sale at auction.

Boats without gasoline engines are still allowed to be used at the reservoir, but they cannot be left on site.

City code states that storing boats or other personal property at the natural area is prohibited.

Chris Gensic, parks and trails planner with the city’s parks and recreation department, said the rule is not new, but the city has only recently decided to enforce it due to excessive private boat storage on the site in recent years.

“After the dam was raised [in 2014], a lot more people can now get up above the dam,” Gensic said. “Now that everybody can get up there, there were a lot of boats being stored. So we took a look at the code that said, actually, that's not permissible.”

— Staff reports