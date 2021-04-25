City to begin statue removal process following court mandate

In addition to formally removing the injunction Moore placed on the statues, the mandate also vacates more than $300,000 in attorney fees awarded to the plaintiffs, ending the lawsuit.

Filed on behalf of various area residents and a group dubbed The Monument Fund, the lawsuit claimed that the council’s vote to remove the statue of Robert E. Lee violated state code. The lawsuit was later amended to include a vote to remove the Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson following the Unite the Right rally.

Though the appeal ended the city’s legal woes, it also raised the question of whether the city would need to go through the removal process set out by the General Assembly.

The process is part of a change to the state code in 2020 that allows localities to remove war monuments and statues. Given the state Supreme Court’s opinion that code protections do not apply to statues erected before 1997, it was unclear whether the city would be required to follow this process.

However, according to Wheeler, it is anticipated that the City Council will reaffirm its intentions to remove the statues through the General Assembly’s statutory process.