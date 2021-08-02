City solicits offers for Lewis-Clark-Sacagawea statue

The city of Charlottesville is soliciting offers from entities interested in acquiring the recently removed statue of Meriwether Lewis, William Clark and Shoshone interpreter Sacagawea.
The statue, titled “Their First View of the Pacific,” was created by Charles Keck. The sculpture is designed to sit atop a pink granite pedestal base.
According to a press release, the city will only entertain offers that propose acquisition of both the statue and its base. Offers must set out detailed terms for the acquisition and removal/relocation of the statue.
The statue was disassembled from its base on July 10 and is currently being stored at a lot at Darden Towe Park near the Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center. The base remains at its original location at the intersection of West Main and Ridge-McIntire Street.
Alexandria Searls, executive director of the Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center, said she will be responding to the formal solicitation. The center has submitted statements of interest in the statue in the past, as recently as June.
The city will receive offers until 3 p.m. Aug. 27. Interested parties should visit tinyurl.com/fe5453za for detailed information about how to respond.
Questions should be emailed to City Manager Chip Boyles at boylesc@charlottesville.gov.