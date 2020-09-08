City seeks to hire independent counsel for CRB

Activists also called foul as the council appointed a city employee to fill a vacancy on the board last month in violation of the board’s ordinance and bylaws. The council quickly rescinded the appointment and filled it with a different applicant.

An attorney would be the first hired hand dedicated to the board as it has yet to hire an executive director.

Although the board voted, 3-2, to send a draft job description for the executive director to the city manager’s office at its meeting last month, the position is not yet posted.

It’s unclear how much independent counsel could cost. The city has allocated $150,000 to the board, which is also expected to include salary for the executive director.

The city will accept proposals for the legal services until 2 p.m. Oct. 2.

