City seeks quotes for firm to lead city manager search

Charlottesville is seeking firms to lead its search for a new city manager.
The city published a request for quotes and proposals on Wednesday. Submissions will be accepted through Oct. 9.
Wednesday was the last day for City Manager Tarron Richardson, who announced his resignation earlier in September.
The city hired S. Renee Narloch & Associates to find the pool of candidates from which Richardson was selected. The contract was $25,000.
The Tallahassee, Florida, company had helped to find several city managers in that state, but had not led the search for a top administrator in a Virginia city, until Charlottesville.
City Attorney John Blair will take over as interim city manager on Thursday. Deputy City Attorney Lisa Robertson will be acting city attorney.
Blair receives a 10% pay boost for the duration of his time in the role and will earn a $7,500 contribution toward his retirement on Dec. 31. If he is still serving in the interim capacity by April 1, the city will contribute another $7,500 toward his retirement. If he is still in the seat by Oct. 1, 2021, he will receive a $10,000 retirement contribution.
Blair will be the fourth person to lead the city since Jan. 1, 2018. Maurice Jones’ contract wasn’t renewed in the fallout of the Unite the Right rally and he was succeeded by Mike Murphy in an interim role. Murphy held the position until Richardson took over in May 2019.
Richardson, Murphy and Jones received benefits when leaving the city.
Richardson will receive a lump-sum severance payout of $205,000, equivalent to one year’s salary, and have city health insurance for another year.
Jones had paid back $32,000 of a $113,000 loan to move to the city and obtain a master’s degree and the city forgave the balance in 2018 after his departure.
