City seeks quotes for firm to lead city manager search

Charlottesville is seeking firms to lead its search for a new city manager.

The city published a request for quotes and proposals on Wednesday. Submissions will be accepted through Oct. 9.

Wednesday was the last day for City Manager Tarron Richardson, who announced his resignation earlier in September.

The city hired S. Renee Narloch & Associates to find the pool of candidates from which Richardson was selected. The contract was $25,000.

The Tallahassee, Florida, company had helped to find several city managers in that state, but had not led the search for a top administrator in a Virginia city, until Charlottesville.

City Attorney John Blair will take over as interim city manager on Thursday. Deputy City Attorney Lisa Robertson will be acting city attorney.