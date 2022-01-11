City search for temporary city manager could end next week

Charlottesville City Council is slated to announce an interim city manager next week, according to Mayor Lloyd Snook, after the council met for more than three hours to interview and discuss three candidates nominated by the Robert Bobb Group, LLC to perform interim city manager duties.

“We have interviewed some very impressive candidates. We have some further investigation yet to be done. We are not yet prepared to make a decision but expect to make a decision, probably on Tuesday, Jan. 18,” Snook said. “We feel confident that whoever we ended up choosing will serve us well.”

The city has lost five city managers, including interim appointees, since 2018. The decision to hire a firm to perform interim city manager duties came after former City Manager Chip Boyles resigned in October, and the city’s candidate for interim city manager, Marc Woolley, pulled out of the position before his start date.

The city hired the Robert Bobb Group in December to perform the duties of interim city manager. The firm is tasked with tackling the city’s urgent needs, including developing the fiscal year 2023 budget.

The Robert Bobb Group is a D.C.-based national consulting firm specializing in public and private sector consulting and advisory services. Bobb, a former city manager in Richmond, has provided his services to the city of Petersburg and other localities.

According to a Request for Proposals posted by the city on Dec. 3, tasks identified as “urgent needs” by the city must be performed by an individual employed by the firm that has a master’s degree in public administration or a related field and at least 10 years of professional experience as a city manager in an urban locality, or an equivalent combination of education and experience. This individual will be approved by the City Council. The individual must be supported by members of the firm who have expertise in municipal governance.

Members of City Council have said the city plans to start the permanent city manager search in April.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.