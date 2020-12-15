City review panel gives OK to courts project

Architects have received approval from the city to move forward with a renovation to Albemarle County and Charlottesville court spaces.

The Board of Architectural Review granted a certificate of appropriateness for the partial demolition of the Levy Building, which is located at the corner of Park and East High streets, during a virtual meeting Tuesday.

The original portion of the building was constructed around 1852, with an annex added around 1980.

The county plans to demolish the three-story office addition to the building and replace it with a new addition, which is jointly owned by the city and county. The county Commonwealth’s Attorney Office also will relocate to the Levy Building.

A multi-story addition with an underground level for parking will be constructed and connected to the Levy Building. This building will accommodate four sets of courts: one for the city, two county general district courts and a shell space for future courts operations. This addition will also house the offices for both the county and city clerks of court.