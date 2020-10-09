 Skip to main content
City registrar's office temporarily loses power
This story has been updated

The Charlottesville Registrar’s Office lost power Friday morning, temporarily causing voters to cast a ballot in City Hall.

Dominion Energy is repairing electrical circuits servicing downtown and approximately 10,000 customers were without service in the area.

Power was returned to the annex near 11 a.m.

The Registrar’s Office will also be open for early voting from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday.

