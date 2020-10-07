City recognized for water conservation

Charlottesville has received the 2020 WaterSense Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The award is the highest level of program recognition and recognizes water efficiency in 2019.

The city was recognized along with 27 utilities, manufactures, builders and other organizations that have been able to save billions of gallons of water each year, according to a press release.

WaterSense is a voluntary partnership program sponsored by the EPA and is a label for water-efficient products and a resource for helping consumers learn ways to save water.

WaterSense labeled products, homes, and programs helped consumers and businesses save 871 billion gallons of water in 2019, along with the energy used to heat that water and money on utility bills, according to the release.

The city has won the award three straight years and six times overall.

The award highlighted city programs that issued rebates for low-flow toilets, promoted water savings through ads and distributed water saving fixtures for city residents through conservation kits.

“Clean, safe water is what our community expects and deserves,” Deputy City Manager Paul Oberdorfer said in a press release. “We are committed to be good stewards of our water resources. Charlottesville’s Water Conservation Program benefits from the support and partnership with EPA’s WaterSense program and appreciates the consistent and clear messaging tools that help us in our public education and outreach efforts.”

