City plans to use American Recovery Plan funds to provide eviction attorneys

“The fact that most people with lawyers don't get evicted shows that they have a right to stay there,” she said. “When the majority of people without lawyers are getting evicted, that’s a profound adjustment. That means that they are getting evicted when the law says they shouldn’t be getting evicted. It’s unreasonable to expect ordinary folks without law degrees to represent themselves in the proceedings.”

Campbell was also glad the city took the suggestions in the letter into account.

“I'm really heartened that the city is doing this and funding it at the level that they are, because it's something that's really needed,” he said. “We have a lot to make up for as a community.”

Campbell emphasized how eviction impacts multiple facets of tenants’ lives.

“Their kids might have to switch schools if they have a job that they can’t get to easily from where they live. They might be in a position where they can't get to their job easily or at all,” he said. “In the future, when they want to rent, that filing will still come up in the background check, so it'll make it harder for them to get housing in the future. It can really mess up a person's life.”

“The legal system is really opaque if you don't have a law degree,” Campbell said. “It's really hard for people who are facing eviction.”

