City plans to use American Recovery Plan funds to provide eviction attorneys

The city of Charlottesville is considering allocating more funding to provide attorneys to tenants in eviction proceedings, after several community activist organizations voiced concern that the proposed $117,000 listed for the Fiscal Year 2022 budget would not be enough to fund representation for all tenants facing eviction.
Mary Bauer, chairwoman of the city's Human Rights Commission, submitted a letter to the mayor, City Council and city manager on April 4 on behalf of the HRC, the Charlottesville chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, the Equity Center, Legal Aid Justice Center, Piedmont Housing Alliance, Charlottesville Low-Income Housing Coalition, Public Housing Association of Residents and the Charlottesville Redevelopment Housing Authority.
The letter asks the council to allocate at least $460,000 to fully fund eviction attorneys and an outreach officer.
“The current $117,000 appropriation would allow the Legal Aid Justice Center to only support roughly one in three low-income tenants facing eviction each year. That means approximately 200 tenants annually would face eviction without legal protection,” the letter states.
The Legal Aid Justice Center has agreed to consider hosting the program but under the condition that the program was financially sustainable and that they would be able to retain appropriate control over how their staff is deployed. According to the Legal Aid Justice Center, they would need to employ three full-time legal aid attorneys to handle the caseload, paying them $120,000 annually including benefits.
At the City Council's meeting April 5, City Manager Chip Boyles said he had been in discussions with the Legal Aid Justice Center about ways to move forward with a partnership.
“At this point, our recommendation is to utilize the American Recovery Plan funds that the city will be receiving,” Boyles said. He added that the city is slated to receive half of the funds this coming May and the other half in May 2022.
“Our discussions with the Legal Aid Justice Center would move in the direction of at least a two-year agreement. It would be very difficult to initialize a program like this with just a one-year guarantee of funding,” Boyles said. He said the city also is committed to hiring an outreach officer.
Bauer said it's important to hire an outreach officer because many tenants facing eviction in cities that provide eviction attorneys do not know that the service is available to them.
“The outreach worker is really the way to get people into the program, to let them know what their options are, to give them the support that they need,” Bauer said.
During the meeting, Councilor Lloyd Snook said he hopes there will be conversations with Albemarle County about teaming up to provide these attorney services.
“Roughly half of the letters that we've received in the last few days imploring the city to do something have been from county residents,” Snook said. “I would encourage people to think not only about what the city is doing, but also what the county is doing because they've actually got a larger problem in this respect than we do. And we're all one housing market anyway and I suspect, very strongly, that any solution that is really going to be worth anything is going to involve both city and county.”
Boyles said he had begun conversations with the county about partnering on this program and encouraged the county to also put some of its American Recovery Plan funds toward the project.
Bauer said the Human Rights Commission started pursuing this initiative after a strategic planning meeting in February.
“One of the most significant issues involving racial justice in the city involves housing,” Bauer said. She said the commission researched other larger cities that provided eviction attorneys, and came to a consensus that this was something that Charlottesville, a relatively smaller city, could easily provide.
“It really is a matter of racial justice and equity,” Bauer said. “We know the data shows that the people who are most likely facing eviction are very disproportionately people of color.”
The Charlottesville chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America has conducted and presented research into the city’s eviction proceedings. Brian Campbell, co-chair of the organization’s housing justice committee, said they found that defendants in eviction proceedings were disproportionately people of color — 52.7% of defendants were Black, whereas 33.8% were white. Campbell noted that these statistics were based on the presumed race of the defendants, and not the defendants’ personal identification of their race.
“The city and the area has a really poor record of respecting the rights of Black people in particular when it comes to having secure housing,” Campbell said, a sentiment that was echoed by Bauer.
“Charlottesville has a pretty long and sorry history when it comes to housing, and particularly in the Black community,” Bauer said. “Lots and lots of policies that have been adopted over decades have reverberated in the Black community.”
Campbell said the Charlottesville DSA started doing this research in July.
“It came to our attention that a lot of people didn't know their rights. And so we started tabling outside of the courthouse and canvassing people who were on the eviction docket,” Campbell said.
Charlottesville DSA volunteers observed 142 out of 259 eviction hearings in the Charlottesville and Albemarle general district courts between July 14 and March 9.
Tenants had legal representation in fewer than 8% of the cases, the DSA observed.
For tenants who did have legal representation, the DSA did not observe any evictions being granted — those cases either were pushed outward to a trial or continued to a future date.
For tenants without legal representation, 29.8% were evicted and about half had their cases continued to a future date either for trial or because of a continuance. The DSA also noticed that for nearly half of the cases they observed, the tenant did not show up to court.
“A lot of times the evictions were not proceeding in a legal way. Sometimes people would find out that they were on the docket because the DSA volunteer knocked on their door, because they hadn’t received proper notice,” Campbell said. “One of our big goals was to let people know about their rights.”
Bauer said she was encouraged by Boyles’ response.
“We are hopeful that they are going to go with a number that adequately funds this program because it's unfathomable to think that we would have to decide who gets to be represented. It’s a high-stakes proceeding; everybody should have a lawyer,” Bauer said.
“The fact that most people with lawyers don't get evicted shows that they have a right to stay there,” she said. “When the majority of people without lawyers are getting evicted, that’s a profound adjustment. That means that they are getting evicted when the law says they shouldn’t be getting evicted. It’s unreasonable to expect ordinary folks without law degrees to represent themselves in the proceedings.”
Campbell was also glad the city took the suggestions in the letter into account.
“I'm really heartened that the city is doing this and funding it at the level that they are, because it's something that's really needed,” he said. “We have a lot to make up for as a community.”
Campbell emphasized how eviction impacts multiple facets of tenants’ lives.
“Their kids might have to switch schools if they have a job that they can’t get to easily from where they live. They might be in a position where they can't get to their job easily or at all,” he said. “In the future, when they want to rent, that filing will still come up in the background check, so it'll make it harder for them to get housing in the future. It can really mess up a person's life.”
“The legal system is really opaque if you don't have a law degree,” Campbell said. “It's really hard for people who are facing eviction.”