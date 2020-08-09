City Planning Commission to discuss New Hill concept for Starr Hill neighborhood

Afterward, New Hill and city officials decided to pursue a vision plan instead of a small area plan. In March, the council set an Aug. 31 deadline for a public hearing on the plan.

City documents say that a vision plan is not as intensely focused on land use as is a small area plan. A vision plan would provide a set of principles to guide decision making, but would not provide “the detailed examination of zoning and land use planning contained in small area plans.”

The Starr Hill neighborhood is 47.7 acres and home to about 235 people. The plan focuses on an area bounded by Preston Avenue to the north, Ridge/McIntire to the east, the CSX railroad to the south and the Norfolk Southern railroad to the west.

A large portion of the proposal focuses on City Yard, a roughly 10-acre public works lot off Preston Avenue near downtown. It calls for the city to vacate the property and redevelop it to hold 685,000 square feet of commercial and residential space, plus 132,000 square feet of parking.