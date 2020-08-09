City Planning Commission to discuss New Hill concept for Starr Hill neighborhood

Charlottesville officials will finally hammer out the finer points of a plan for the future of the Starr Hill neighborhood this week.
The Planning Commission will hold a work session during its virtual meeting Tuesday to discuss New Hill Development Corp.’s vision plan for the neighborhood.
New Hill was created in 2018 as a community initiative to spur investment in the Starr Hill area and Vinegar Hill, a historically African American neighborhood that was razed by the city in the 1960s.
In November 2018, the council gave the corporation $500,000 to create a small area plan and community vision for the Starr Hill neighborhood.
New Hill presented its 80-page plan last November, centering much of Starr Hill’s future on redeveloping City Yard, adding housing and enhancing the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.
The proposal was sent to the Planning Commission, which required a public hearing within 120 days. The commission was scheduled to hold a work session in January to discuss the plan, but it was canceled.
Afterward, New Hill and city officials decided to pursue a vision plan instead of a small area plan. In March, the council set an Aug. 31 deadline for a public hearing on the plan.
City documents say that a vision plan is not as intensely focused on land use as is a small area plan. A vision plan would provide a set of principles to guide decision making, but would not provide “the detailed examination of zoning and land use planning contained in small area plans.”
The Starr Hill neighborhood is 47.7 acres and home to about 235 people. The plan focuses on an area bounded by Preston Avenue to the north, Ridge/McIntire to the east, the CSX railroad to the south and the Norfolk Southern railroad to the west.
A large portion of the proposal focuses on City Yard, a roughly 10-acre public works lot off Preston Avenue near downtown. It calls for the city to vacate the property and redevelop it to hold 685,000 square feet of commercial and residential space, plus 132,000 square feet of parking.
The proposal calls for 82 to 255 townhouses and apartments affordable to those who make 50% to 80% of the city’s median income, which the plan states is about $50,000.
Another tenet of the proposal is improvements to the Jefferson School to “amplify” its presence as an African American cultural hub, increasing its number of tenants and events.
It proposes a redesign of the school’s public park, surrounding art installations and an outdoor amphitheater. Under the redesign, the school’s parking deck would be expanded by two levels and 105 spaces.
The documents in the Planning Commission packet include initial comments from city staff about the plan and how it didn’t have enough details and wasn’t structured properly to become part of the city’s Comprehensive Plan.
Some of the details focused on funding and costs to move out of City Yard and redevelop the property; background on community engagement; and more details on zoning.
The agreement to pursue a vision plan rather than a small area plan, however, appears to have negated those concerns. Because it will be a vision plan rather than a small area plan, such details aren't required.
Comprehensive Plan
The commission also will receive a report on the ongoing process to update the city’s Comprehensive Plan and zoning code.
The plan, which is a guide for local land-use decisions, was last updated in 2013. The zoning code hasn’t been substantially revised since 2003.
Rhodeside and Harwell Inc. is leading a consultant team to revise the plan and received a $926,000 contract for the update. The company also is working with Brick & Story, HR&A Advisors and Code Studio.
City officials started updating the plan in late 2016, but it was partially derailed by a push to focus on affordable housing in the fallout of the 2017 Unite the Right rally.
The update process came to a halt in 2018 when city planners said updating the plan and zoning code was too much for an already overworked Department of Neighborhood Development Services.
The Planning Commission meets virtually at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. To register to participate, visit charlottesville.gov/zoom. The meeting also will be streamed on the city’s website, social media and Comcast Channel 10.
