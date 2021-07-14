City Planning Commission reviews proposed land use map framework

Mathon said this is a common piece of feedback that he and Rosensweig have received and that they are working to create this component for the framework.

Members of the Planning Commission were most concerned with ensuring that developers would be held accountable for following through on proposed affordable housing projects.

Planning Commissioner Rory Stolzenberg said he liked that the proposal would have the potential to allow affordable housing development in any part of the city as opposed to just specific areas.

“It lets us kind of turn that dial to say we want to make sure that projects are able to pencil in in every neighborhood,” he said. “In sensitive neighborhoods that have historically kind of been disenfranchised in the zoning process, we can create that dialogue.”

City Councilor Michael Payne said he liked the framework, but wants to make sure plans for affordable housing projects would be followed through on.

“[We need to] just make sure we don’t end up in a situation where projects don’t pencil out and we have a de facto downzoning for some neighborhoods that had racial covenant redlining … How do we ensure that we’re actually monitoring and keeping units affordable as part of the requirements of any overlay?” Payne said.

