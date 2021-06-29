City Planning Commission reviews future land use map feedback

The future land use map does not change how individual parcels or neighborhoods are zoned. The land use map is a planning document that would inform a potential update to the city’s zoning ordinance. City officials and consultants have said any zoning updates would follow approval of the draft map and the updated Comprehensive Plan overall.

The draft map, including an interactive version, is available at cvilleplanstogether.com/document-media-center.

A draft of the map was presented to the Planning Commission in March and was revised again in May. The revisions designated more areas as medium density, which would allow duplexes or townhomes. Medium density is considered a more affordable option.

“We received quite a few comments that perhaps this future land use map was not going far enough in terms of equity,” said Ronald Sessoms, a planner with Rhodeside and Harwell.

Sessoms said that as they move forward into the next phase of planning, the team will define zoning districts, which can vary from the land use categories in the map. For example, he said the 2013 map had four or five land use categories but the zoning map has 30 different categories.