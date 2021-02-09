City planners endorse $35M capital budget

“If a City Council and its Planning Commission continually fail to execute long-term capital projects across different council tenures, then how can we hope to ever promote stable government in accordance with established governing norms within a work environment that empowers city staff as per the commitment the City Council made to the public on January 14,” she said.

City resident Jeff Fogel encouraged the council to increase the tax rate “twice as much” as staff proposed with a progressive tax rate, which the city cannot legally do, and expand the Charlottesville Housing Affordability Program, which offers grants to homeowners who may not otherwise qualify for the city’s elderly and disabled tax relief programs.

“I think that we really need to raise taxes at a considerably higher rate than is being proposed by staff, and not simply for capital projects, but for operational expenses as well,” he said. “We do not have enough money in the city to do what needs to be done.”

City Councilor Michael Payne said he thinks it’s just a “much more difficult budget reality” than the council or the community has realized.