City planners commend New Hill plan at work session

According to the plan, construction on the massive redevelopment could support 790 jobs and bring $38.4 million of investment. The finalized property could support 615 jobs and $32.5 million of investment.

The plan doesn’t provide a plan for the city to vacate the property, estimates for the redevelopment or how to secure financing.

Neighborhood Development Services Director Alex Ikefuna said moving from City Yard would cost “millions of dollars” on top of any environmental issues at the site.

“Funding is going to be critical,” he said. “Funding is going to be a major element of consideration in terms of City Yard.”

New Hill CEO Yolunda Harrell said that the city would need to work with community partners on top of increased tax revenue through investment in other parts of the neighborhood.

“We knew that it could have a hefty price tag and if we’re going to get the type of affordability we want to have, we’re going to have to get a different kind of capital into the mix,” she said.

Harrell said that as the country continues to focus on equity in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, people are ready to invest in predominantly Black neighborhoods like Starr Hill.