City planners back Cherry Avenue document

TJPDC conducted dozens of community meetings to gather input while crafting the plan.

“This is the type of planning I enjoy hearing and participating in because it comes from our citizens,” said Commissioner Taneia Dowell. “This is how we prevent gentrification and this is how we create a city we are proud of.”

About 3,800 people live in the study area and 56% of residents are African American, according to the plan. The plan says that the median income is $36,400. The U.S. Census Bureau shows the Orangedale-Prospect Avenue area, which is part of the study, has a median income of about $31,000, which is one of the lowest in the city.

The study area is bounded by 5th Street, Elliot Avenue, along housing units south of Forest Hills Park and a railroad on the west.

Residents wanted to see preservation of existing housing, affordable housing, an affordable grocery store, a farmer’s market, restaurants and a lowered speed limit.

Those who provided feedback opposed large apartment buildings, a low-quality grocery store, hotels, parking garages and chain restaurants.