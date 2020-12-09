City pauses Strategic Plan update

Mayor Nikuyah Walker proposed a committee of staff members from various departments, five community members and two councilors to determine the next steps in the plan update. She said the committee could make a presentation by March and, once the budget process is completed in April, work could resume on the plan.

“This is really just the group to figure out what the process would look like so everybody would feel comfortable moving forward,” she said.

Interim City Manager John Blair said the plan should be updated in time for the next city manager to use it in crafting the budget for fiscal 2023, which starts July 1, 2022.

Councilors Heather Hill and Lloyd Snook felt the group should be smaller because it’s not actually updating the plan, just determining the process by which it will be updated.

“I don’t think it should take more than about five people to figure out what the process should be,” Snook said. “I still have a really difficult time that we’re going to ask 11 people or 14 people to get together to discuss something that’s just process oriented.”

Hill said with all the other work on the horizon over the next six months, the Strategic Plan may need to take a back seat. Walker countered that the plan is essential to guiding the function of the city.