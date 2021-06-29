Related to this story

MPO gets input on possible transportation projects
The projects the MPO is considering are a roundabout at the intersection of Hydraulic Road and District Avenue near the Shops at Stonefield; an extension of Hillsdale Drive Extension from Hydraulic Road to U.S. 250; a bike and pedestrian crossing of the Rivanna River near Riverview Park; multi-modal improvements along Avon Street; multi-modal improvements along Fifth Street; and a flyover of U.S. 29.

