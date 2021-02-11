 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City offers statue of Sacajawea, Lewis and Clark, if someone can take it away
1 comment
alert top story

City offers statue of Sacajawea, Lewis and Clark, if someone can take it away

{{featured_button_text}}
Lewis & Clark, Sacagawea statue

The position of Shoshone guide Sacagawea, in relation to explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, in the downtown Charlottesville statue has long been a sore spot with some city councilors and area residents.

 ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS

If you’re interested in a heavy bronze statue with a pink granite base and concrete foundation and you’re willing to pay to remove it move it elsewhere, the city of Charlottesville has one it will give away for free.

The city has issued a formal request for information in an effort to determine if any individual or organization would be willing to “safely remove, relocate and take ownership of” the 1919 statue depicting Sacajawea, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark located at the intersection of Ridge Street, West Main Street and McIntire Road.

The request is designed to find a new owner for the statue that depicts Sacajawea kneeling behind Lewis and Clark and titled “Their First View of the Pacific.”

The cast image has long been a sore spot with some city councilors and area residents. In 2019, representatives of the Shoshone and Monacan American Indian tribes, including lineal descendants of Sacajawea, voiced “extreme displeasure” at her depiction.

The council decided to look into removing the offending statue and consider other monuments honoring Sacajawea and local tribes.

“The assumption by the city of Charlottesville is that any prospective recipient would be responsible for the safe removal and relocation of the statue, including all of the associated planning and logistical work required,” the request states. “The recipient would also bear all of the associated financial costs related to this work.”

In return for the heavy lifting and toting, “the city of Charlottesville would transfer full ownership of the statue to the recipient at no cost to the recipient,” the information request states.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Filling out the request doesn’t mean you get the statue, however. The request is not a binding contract of any sort, city officials said.

“We’ll review the responses to the request and, should there be a party that proves suitable, there would be a formal offer to purchase made that would go through the normal purchasing process,” said Brian Wheeler, city spokesman.

The request is not a simple “take-it-off-our-hands” effort. The city wants to know why a party is interested in the statue and what it plans to do with it.

“The respondent must also show that they are capable of safely implementing the removal and relocation of the statue and that they have a solid understanding of the logistics involved in such an undertaking,” the request states. “As part of their response, the respondent shall include a brief summary that provides some information describing a proposed method for the statue removal and anticipated duration.”

The statue is about 18 feet tall and about 5 1/2 feet wide.

The removal of the statue, which looks west down West Main Street from the middle of a 1,452-square-foot, brick wall-encircled traffic oasis, won’t be easy.

“In order to preserve its integrity, and to minimize the potential for damage to the individual stone, it may be advisable to consider the stone base and concrete foundation slab as monolithic and [move it as] one unit,” the requesting document states. “The busy intersection of West Main and Ridge Streets and McIntire Road presents additional challenges because of traffic and existing utilities around the statue.”

Those utilities could make moving tons of bronze and stone even trickier. Movers must watch for overhead power lines and power poles, and the request also lists a low-pressure gas main and service taps near the edifice.

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Raskin: No First Amendment defense to impeachment

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Decisions loom for City Council on capital projects
Local Government

Decisions loom for City Council on capital projects

The draft five-year capital improvement program would fund a range of City Council's priorities, including earmarking $50 million for the schools reconfiguration project that’s still in the initial design phase. The plan would cost $160.5 million, more than double what the city planned to spend in fiscal year 2016.

Albemarle approves $34 million for capital projects
Local Government

Albemarle approves $34 million for capital projects

Among the approved projects are the first portion of Biscuit Run Park; the county’s greenways and blueways program; an addition to Crozet Elementary School; and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements at Western Albemarle High School and a restroom facility for the school's softball field.

Local student helps affect policy change
Local Government

Local student helps affect policy change

HB 1940 seeks to allow middle and high school students to have at least one day-long excused absence a year in order to engage in a civic or political event and has received bipartisan support from politically-active youths like Hadrien Padilla.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert