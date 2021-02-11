City offers statue of Sacajawea, Lewis and Clark, if someone can take it away

In return for the heavy lifting and toting, “the city of Charlottesville would transfer full ownership of the statue to the recipient at no cost to the recipient,” the information request states.

Filling out the request doesn’t mean you get the statue, however. The request is not a binding contract of any sort, city officials said.

“We’ll review the responses to the request and, should there be a party that proves suitable, there would be a formal offer to purchase made that would go through the normal purchasing process,” said Brian Wheeler, city spokesman.

The request is not a simple “take-it-off-our-hands” effort. The city wants to know why a party is interested in the statue and what it plans to do with it.

“The respondent must also show that they are capable of safely implementing the removal and relocation of the statue and that they have a solid understanding of the logistics involved in such an undertaking,” the request states. “As part of their response, the respondent shall include a brief summary that provides some information describing a proposed method for the statue removal and anticipated duration.”

The statue is about 18 feet tall and about 5 1/2 feet wide.