City names first deputy city manager for racial equity, diversity and inclusion

"Ashley will be bringing a wide range of experience and education to this new role for the city," Boyles said in the release. "As our very first deputy city manager for racial equity, diversity and inclusion, she will be designing this office to best meet the needs of our entire population."

"Her experience, her demonstrated drive and her lifelong connection to local government makes her the ideal person to lead this effort," he continued. "I am very pleased in filling the first of a new senior management team for the city with a leader like Ashley. She will set the standard that the city so deserves.”

Brian Wheeler, director of communications for the city, said the position was first recommended in August 2019 by a city manager advisory panel for organizational equity. It originally was proposed as a director position to head the then-proposed REDI office, but the City Council decided to elevate it to a deputy city manager position.

Wheeler said the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in delays in hiring for the position in early 2020, partially due to budget constraints. In late 2020, John Blair, serving as acting city manager at the time, conducted interviews for the position.