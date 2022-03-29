 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City Market to start Saturday

Charlottesville City Market (copy)

On a pre-pandemic Saturday, locals flocked to the Charlottesville City Market to browse the spread from area vendors.

 Martin Norman/For The Daily Progress

The Charlottesville City Market will kick off its 2022 season downtown on Saturday. 

The market at 100 Water Street will be open 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through September and feature more than 100 local vendors selling a variety of fresh seasonal fruits and veggies, locally raised meats, handmade crafts, homemade baked goods and authentic cultural foods.

Parking is available directly across from the market at the Water Street Garage, with the first hour free.

For more information about the City Market, visit charlottesville.gov/citymarket or contact market management at citymarket@charlottesville.gov.

