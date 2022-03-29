City Market to start Saturday

The Charlottesville City Market will kick off its 2022 season downtown on Saturday.

The market at 100 Water Street will be open 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through September and feature more than 100 local vendors selling a variety of fresh seasonal fruits and veggies, locally raised meats, handmade crafts, homemade baked goods and authentic cultural foods.

Parking is available directly across from the market at the Water Street Garage, with the first hour free.

For more information about the City Market, visit charlottesville.gov/citymarket or contact market management at citymarket@charlottesville.gov.