City launches climate surveys

Charlottesville’s Climate Protection Program is launching two surveys with hopes of getting community input in creating a climate action plan.

One survey will seek ideas and comment for ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions reductions and the other will assess climate vulnerability. Both surveys are open now until May 20.

The climate action survey will help in creating climate-related strategies, goals and actions to be included in the city's climate action plan.

The plan's intent is to reduce Charlottesville's greenhouse gas emissions by 45% reduction by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.

Charlottesville's climate vulnerabilities survey will help identify expected impacts on the climate and assess adaptability of community systems in response to the top climate change hazards for the city.

The results will be used in community workshops slated for June, the last community involvement in developing the assessment.

For more information about the city’s Climate Planning and to take the surveys, visit charlottesville.gov/climateplan.

